Lawmakers weep over Katsina killings

Abdullahi Shugaba

Katsina State House of Assembly chamber was turned into a weeping arena on Tuesday over recent killings of over 30 villagers in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Jabiru Yau-yau, the member representing Batsari constituency raised the issue at plenary under matters of urgent public interest.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the member representing Jibia constituency, Alhaji Mustapha Yusuf, opened the flood gate of tears while contributing to the motion and other members joined in, shedding tears over the killings.

“This situation is frightening because we don’t know what can still happen in that place.

“Many people were locked up and burnt to ashes. The villagers fled to various destinations because of fear of the unknown.

“Haba, what kind of terrible thing is this; this is very unfortunate, how human lives were killed like animals,” Yusuf said amidst tears.

NAN reports that even members of the…