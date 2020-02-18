NGO organises hypertension, diabetes screening for Lagos Island residents

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Amal Outreach, an NGO, has organised a health fair for residents of Lagos Island to help reduce the risks of diabetes and hypertensive ailments among the people.

The Co-Founder of the group, Dr Folake Lawal, said during the outreach in Lagos that the fair was to promote well being among citizens.

She said that the four-day health intervention, which began on Thursday is holding at Oke-Arin, Olowogbowo, Balogun and Apongbon Under-Bridge, West of Lagos Island.

According to her, the exercise is the NGO’s response to the growing concerns over the increasing number of hypertensive and diabetic cases in the state.

Lawal said diabetic and hypertensive cases would be screened during the outreach with the hope of identifying and placing those with the diseases on medication and referring some to hospitals for further treatments.

“Hypertension and diabetes are one of the top non-communicable diseases in the world and are known as silent…