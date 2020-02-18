Police officer kills four in-laws, commits suicide

A Kosovo female police officer on Tuesday shot and killed four in-laws, then committed suicide, prosecutors said in Gnjilan, a town 50 kilometres south-east of the capital Pristina.

The killer, an officer with the local police precinct, shot her husband’s parents and two brothers, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s was quoted as saying.

All the five people dead at the scene, it said, adding that an investigation was still under way, and the motive for the murders was not immediately clear.(dpa/NAN)