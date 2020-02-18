Singapore to spend over $4bn to dampen Covid-19 impact

(dpa/NAN) Singapore, on Tuesday announced its 2020 budget, pledging 5.6 billion Singapore dollars (or 4.02 billion U.S. dollars) to assist businesses and households affected financially by the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance Minister Heng Keat announced the measures in Singapore’s parliament, saying another 800 million Singapore dollars would be allocated to support frontline agencies fighting coronavirus in the city-state, where 77 cases had been confirmed.

Keat warned that the outbreak would certainly impact the country’s economy, adding that inbound tourism and air traffic had already dropped as Chinese outbound tourism plummets.

Singapore Airlines announced on Tuesday that it was temporarily reducing flights due to weak demand as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Keat said that venues hosting conferences would get a property tax rebate of 30 per cent, while Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest, will get a 15-per-cent rebate.

“A proposed increase to…