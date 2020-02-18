SON to establish laboratories in 6 geo-political zones

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it has concluded plans to establish laboratories in the six geo-opolitical zones for testing products and ensuring standardisation in the country.

Mr Bola Fashina, Special Assistant to the Director-General of SON, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Fashina, the organisation already has in its 2020 budget, plans to establish laboratories in the six zones to ensure that products met required standards for certification.

He said SON would ensure that products within each region could easily be tested at the regionally laboratories, instead of sending them to its laboratories in Lagos, Kaduna or Enugu.

“In the last four to five years, we have had a new laboratory complex consisting of about 36 laboratories in Ogba Industrial Estate in Lagos.

“A lot of laboratories there have already attained international…