SWAN wants Gov. Diri to prioritise sports development in Bayelsa

By Christian Ogbonna

The Bayelsa Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has called for massive development in the sector, while hailing Sen. Douye Diri’s victory as governor of the state.

The SWAN Chairman, Mr Alambo Datonye, and the Secretary, Mr George Ameli, made the demand in a statement in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

The SWAN boss described Diri’s assumption of office as heartwarming.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new governor was sworn into office on February 14 following a Supreme Court’s judgement.

The SWAN Chairman expressed optimism that Diri’s experience as a former Commissioner for Sports in the state would help bring improvement in the sector.

“We, SWAN urge the governor to bring his wealth of experience to bear and transform the sector through provision of standard infrastructure, facilities, equipment, enhanced welfare, funding and motivation for…