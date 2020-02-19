Anyaoku urges FG to utilise capital market to address infrastructure deficits

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Mr Emeka Anyaoku, the former Commonwealth Secretary-General, has enjoined the Federal Government to utilise Nigeria’s capital market to address infrastructure deficits.

Anyaoku made the call when the Principal Officers of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) paid him a courtesy visit in Lagos.

Anyaoku who commended the board and management of the Institute for taking it to greater height, said that governments in developed economies utilise the capital market to fund infrastructure projects.

He said that all tiers of government should take advantage of long-term investment opportunities in the market to raise long-term fund for development projects.

Anyaoku noted that there was a growing need for the Federal Government to mobilise private capital through the market to raise long term fund for infrastructure development.

“ The capital market has important roles to play in the national economy, the managers of…