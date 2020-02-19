Buhari ‘fully in-charge of critical affairs of govt’ – BMO

By Philomina Attah

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), says President Muhammadu Buhari is ‘fully in charge of critical affairs of government’ in the country.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and the Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, MBO urged members of the public to disregard claims that Buhari had abdicated his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“The president is fully in charge; there cannot be room for discord in taking decisions on security matters,” he said.

The group accused the PDP of latching on an in-house issue in the Presidency, which had since been resolved, to push a self-serving interest.

“To curb security challenges in the country, President Buhari has, in the last three months, held two meetings with Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies.

“The president has also held series of local and international meetings on security matters…