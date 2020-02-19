Edo Dep. Gov. tasks private sector on sponsorship of sports

By Monday Ajogun

The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,has urged the private sector in Nigeria to take over the sponsorship of sports in the country.

Shaibu, while declaring open the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Benin said government cannot continue doing it alone.

“The private sector must come and drive sports in Nigeria. It must come and advertise products through sports. Our sports needs urgent attention to compete with the leagues in Europe, as well as in athletics.

“For us in Edo, we are ready to collaborate with the private sector so as to move sports activities to a greater height.

“Government alone cannot run sports. Government alone cannot do it, we need the private sector to help drive our sports economy,” he said.

The Edo deputy governor noted that football would keep the young ones in the country busy.

“It is being used to preach against their…