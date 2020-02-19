Edwin Clark cautions Buhari over appointment of Bulkachuwa’s successor

Jessica Onyegbula

Ijaw National leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to correct some of his lapses through appointment of successor of the outgoing President of Court of Appeal.

Chief Clark, represented by a former Nigeria’s ambassador to the Scandinavian countries, Amb. GodKnows Igali, who gave the charge in Abuja, at a book launch also advised the President not to delay the sack of service chiefs.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa is due for retirement on March 4.

“The whole country and indeed the international community is watching how Mr President will handle the next appointment for the Presidency of the Court of Appeal,.

“(Thisis) as the current occupier bows out and the position becomes vacant on March 4, 2020, and those of the service chiefs which will soon be vacant.

”My Prayer is that Mr President will do the right thing.”

The elder statesman, while hailing the Senate for considering to…