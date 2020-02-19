Enugu assembly urges Federal Ministry of Power to review EEDC’s monopoly

By Ifeoma Aka

Enugu State House of Assembly has urged the Federal Ministry of Power to review the monopoly being enjoyed by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in the South-East.

The assembly also urged EEDC management to adhere to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) provision on the rights of consumers in adherence to Part III, Section 352 of the metering code.

These were part of the prayers contained in a report presented by special Ad-hoc Committee on Consumer Protection on a petition on the decommissioning of old meters by the company.

Presenting the report on Tuesday, the committee chairman, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the house, Mr Uche Ugwu, said the committee was set up because of several petitions and letters against EEDC.

Ugwu said the letters and petitions were from concerned individuals, customers and labour organisations, concerning the activities of EEDC, especially as it…