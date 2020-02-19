FG, States, LGs share N647.35bn for January

By Solomon Asowata

The Federal, States and Local Governments on Wednesday shared a total of N647.35 billion for the month of January as the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting ended in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the N647.35 billion shared is 9.63 per cent lower than the N716. 29 billion shared in December 2019.

Mr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, made the announcement while briefing newsmen after the meeting.

He said the reduction in the allocation was due to what was provided by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the month.

Isa-Dutse said the FIRS had explained that the shortfall of revenue was due to the reduction in economic activities which usually occurs in January, adding that revenue generation would improve as the months go by.

He said the N647.35…