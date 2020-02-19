Fiscal Commission partners with ICPC to strengthen anti-corruption war

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has restated the need for collaboration with relevant agencies, especially the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to strengthen anti-corruption war in the country.

Mr Victor Muruako, acting Chairman, FRC, expressed this view at the inauguration and induction of members of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the commission in Abuja on Tuesday.

Muruako said it was imperative for ICPC to train staff of the commission in order to boost their capacity to investigate and oversee some of the agencies under the commission.

“Under our schedule of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, we used to have 31 agencies, but now we have 122 agencies that we oversee, ensuring that they remit the relevant…