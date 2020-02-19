Lagos Govt confirms Lassa fever case, isolates patient

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday confirmed a case of Lassa fever outbreak in the state, saying the patient has been isolated.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, who made this known in a statement, said that the patient was currently in isolation ward at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lassa fever has been ravaging in over 19 states in the country.

Abayomi, who did not provide details about the patient and location, reassured Lagos residents that the situation was under control, advising them not to panic over the situation.

He said that the state government, in active collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was working assiduously to stem the spread of the disease in the state.

“The Ministry of Health, through Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health Directorate, is currently…