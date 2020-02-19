NCS boss says non-compliance challenge to Nigeria’s trade

By Lucy Ogalue

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said Nigeria’s biggest problem in trade facilitation and processing was non-compliance by stakeholders.

Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.) disclosed this when he received the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Hassan Bello in his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the NCS was ready to collaborate with the NSC to sensitise stakeholders on the importance of compliance which had become Nigeria’s biggest problem in terms of trade.

He said “We need to sensitise our stakeholders on the importance of compliance. We have the habit of wanting to short change the government and the system.

“Our mentality on compliance is zero. So, a discuss on compliance will go a long way and we look forward to cooperating with you (NSC), to ensure that forum is organised to get our people aware.

“We must find a model for enforcing compliance, there must be sanctions, I…