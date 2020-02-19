Nigeria to transfer technology to other African countries — NABDA boss

By Sylvester Thompson

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), says Nigeria will be happy to transfer its technology behind bio-tech (bt) cotton, bt cowpea and others to other African countries to help boost agricultural productivity.

Prof. Alex Akpa, the Director-General (DG) of NABDA, said this on Wednesday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by Commonwealth Students/Youth Federation for Peace.

Akpa said it was very important that Nigeria should extend this technology to other African countries “and I assure you that we will be happy to do that.’’

The DG disclosed that the variety of bt cotton developed in Nigeria is between 4.2 to 4.5 tonnes per hectare.

“In fact somebody who is a very enlightened farmer got 5 tonnes per hectare and reported that during the last field day in the agency; so you can imagine the dramatic increase.

“The traditional variety gives you between 250 to 750 kilogram per…