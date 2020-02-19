Nollywood to premiere star-studded movie “Stepping into Maggie’s Shoe” in UK

By Emmanuel Afonne

Plans have been concluded for the premiere of Nollywood film “Stepping into Maggie’s Shoe” (SIMS) in the United Kingdom (UK) and other European Countries from March 20.

Dr Malcolm Benson, President, UK Nollywood Producers Guild, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday from UK stated that the film would be premiered in London at the Odeon IMAX Greenwich.

Benson stated that the faith-based movie directed by Mr David Okeowo is about love, forgiveness, betrayal and scandal, starring actors such as Liz Benson, Eucharia Anunobi, Uche Osotule, Emma Oh My God, Juliana Olayode and Femi Jacobs.

“SIMS passionately tells the story of a young wealthy Pastor who is desired by most of the single ladies in his congregation.

“The sudden loss of his previously unlettered, dumpy wife to suicide opens the doors to a new wife, many other sins, new challenges and a ministry…