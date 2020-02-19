NSE: Market capitalisation loses N9bn on persistent profit taking

By Chinyere joel-Nwokeoma

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday depreciated further by N9 billion, amid profit taking.

Specifically, the market capitalisation, which opened at N14.347 trillion lost N9 billion to close at N14.338 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index dipped 24.48 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 27,523.08 compared with 27,547.56 recorded on Tuesday.

The downtrend was impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are: Forte Oil, Custodian Investment, Guaranty Trust Bank, NCR Nigeria and Dangote Sugar Refinery.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited stated that “Despite opportunities for bargain hunting, we maintain our bearish outlook on the equities market in the near term.”

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was negative with 17 losers relative to 13 gainers.

United Capital led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms with a gain of 9.90 per cent to close…