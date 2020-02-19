NYSC trains more than 1.4m ex-corps members on entrepreneurship skills

By Franca Ofili

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has trained more than 1, 4 million ex-corps members on its skill acquisition entrepreneurship programme that was launched in 2012.

The Director-General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said this in Abuja on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen.

The interview was conducted during the 2020 Batch A pre-orientation meeting of management with Area Coordinators, State Coordinators, camp directors, camp commandants and collaborating agencies.

Ibrahim said the programme was meant to enable ex-corps members to be self-employed and employers of labour.

Ibrahim said: “NYSC has a programme called “Skill Acquisition Entrepreneurship Training. The programme was launched in 2012 and we have trained more than 1.4 million ex-corps members in this skill acquisition training.

“We have in camp training as well as post camp training,’’ he…