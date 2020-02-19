UK seeks closer ties with Nigeria after Brexit

Ties

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The United Kingdom has expressed its readiness to deepen and stregthen relationship with traditional partners in the commonwealth after exit from European Union.

The UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Catriona Liang, expressed the country’s desire when she paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House, Kano.

“I think we are in a very good period at the moment because with the new government in the UK under Prime Minister Boris Johnson we are in a journey of re establishing and strengthening relationship with traditional commonwealth partners in Africa particularly Nigeria.

“Nigeria is always important to relationship in Africa, we put our money where we have our biggest mission, we have 500 people working for us, 300 in Abuja and 200 in Lagos and another 30 or so in places like Kano,” she said.

According to her, the previous Prime…