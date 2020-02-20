Actors’ Guild sets up fund raising committee for Asuzu

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Mr Emeka Rollas, says that the body has set up a committee to raise funds for its ailing member, Mr Ernest Asuzu.

Rollas told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that other members of the guild had begun to respond to the directives of the association toward assisting their ailing colleague.

NAN reports that the AGN is the umbrella body that regulates the affairs of film actors both in Nigeria and abroad.

It also reported that Asuzu had been down with stroke since 2015.

Rollas said, “Ernest Asuzu is one of us.

“I have always identified with him since he developed stroke until there was a break in communication between them, but thank God that we have reconnected.

“We are following up on our promises and have swung into action by setting up a special fund raising committee for him through which our members can assist him.’’

Rollas said that the idea was to raise money…