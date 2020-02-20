Bill for establishment of Commission against proliferation of small arms passes second reading in Senate

By Kingsley Okoye,

The Senate on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill for establishment of the Nigerian National Commission against proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi).

Adeyemi in his lead debate on the general principles of the bill noted that the bill was first read at plenary on Dec . 18 2019.

He said the bill essentially seeks to provide for establishment of National Commission against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons to coordinate and implement activities to combat the problems of small arms in Nigeria.

This, he said was in line with ECOWAS states on small arms and light weapons.

Adeyemi listed the objectives of the bill to include identifying sources and main routes of small arms, light weapon and reasons why the illicit trade thrives in Nigeria.

He said the bill when passed…