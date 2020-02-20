Bill for establishment of Police Academy passes 2nd reading in Senate

By Naomi Sharang

A bill for the establishment of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano as a degree awarding institution on Wednesday, passed second reading in the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the bill during plenary by the sponsor, Sen. Halliru Jika (APC Bauchi).

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Jika said that it was read the first time in the Senate on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

The bill, he said sought to provide for the legal framework for the Nigeria Police Academy which officially took off in 1988 simultaneously at two campuses; the Police Training School, Challawa, Kano and the Police College, Kaduna.

Jika noted that the two campuses were merged and the academy relocated to its permanent site in Wudil, Kano.

“In 2012, the Federal Government of Nigeria upgraded the academy to a degree-awarding institution. In spite of the number of personnel trained, the institution is yet to be backed by law.

“As…