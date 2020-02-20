Coronavirus: importers lament negative impact on businesses

By Ginika Okoye

Some Nigerian businessmen have say that the outbreak of Coronavirus in China since January has grounded their businesses.

The traders who import products from China told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, that some of the goods they had paid for were yet to be delivered.

Mr Ndubuisi Anuwa, a businessman who deals on computer accessories imported from China, said the development was worrisome and negatively affecting his business.

“My container is supposed to have landed in Nigeria from China since January but I have been calling my contacts there and they said that they cannot send it now because they are no longer going out.

“In fact as it is, they no longer pick my calls because according to them, I am disturbing them with calls.

“I am very worried because my millions, my sweat is tied up somewhere. As it stands, I am not sure of the status of my goods.

“Even though I am…