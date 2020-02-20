Empowerment: Lagos govt. scores “Goal Project” high

By Michael Ajayi/ Vivian Ihechu

Officials of some ministries in Lagos State have described the GOAL Project of Youths Empowerment Foundation (YEF), as a strategy to help adolescent girls acquire relevant life skills and be self-reliant.

They spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos at a Stakeholders Meeting to commemorate the Goal Project’s 10th Year Anniversary in Nigeria.

GOAL Project aims at improving the economic power of young people, empower girls, the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities with skills to break the cycle of poverty, liberation from exploitation and abuse.

Commenting, Agboola Olaide, an Assistant Director of Education, Ministry of education, District IV, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos, said: “This GOAL Programme by YEF is very laudable project.

“Though, it is basically for girls, we have also added girls to it. The programmes has trained these children to face any challenge in life, especially when…