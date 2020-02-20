EU, British Council inaugurates conflict management committee in Borno

By Hamza Suleiman

European Union (EU) and British Council has constituted a conflict resolution committee in Borno to enhance crisis management and peace building process at the grassroots.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee was set up under the EU/British Council supported Managing Conflict Nigeria (MCN) project.

Zara Bukar, MCN Team Lead in the state, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the committee on Thursday in Maiduguri.

She said the Committee would work with communities and other stakeholders to chart a course to facilitate successful implementation of the MCN project to achieve its objectives.

Bukar added that the Committee would assist in promoting community engagement and address challenges militating against effective project implementation at state and local government levels.

“MCN focuses on some programmes including conflict management, reconciliation and stability…