Expert wants appropriate monetary policy tools to check rising inflation rate

By Ginika Okoye

Mr Emmanuel Atama, the Executive Secretary of the National Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN), has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to use appropriate monetary policy tools to check rising inflation rate in the country.

Atama told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday that it was only through such decisive monetary control instrument that rising inflation rate could be controlled.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to reverse the trend in the interest of citizens and the economy of the country.

“I am more concerned about the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians who could only do little with their meagre resources in the event of the hike on inflation, as their resources will do little for them and their household.

“It now amounts to counter-productive efforts no matter the things put in place as conditions of living may…