Lassa fever: Lagos Govt places 63 people under surveillance

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lagos State Government says it has placed the 63 people who had direct contact with index Lassa fever case under surveillance.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known while giving an update on the Lassa fever case recorded in the state at a media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had early this morning confirmed a case of Lassa fever outbreak in the state.

It said that the Ministry of Health, through its Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health Directorate, was conducting a ‘contact tracing’ to determine those who might have been infected in line with the international standards.

Abayomi said that the confirmed index case being isolated at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, had contact with 63 people since his arrival in Lagos from Ebonyi.

According to him, he had contact with people at the Lagos Law School,…