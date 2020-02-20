NCC, NIPOST to sign MOU on e-services

By Jessica Dogo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on an e-fulfillment centre for e-services, e-commerce, e-governance and e-agriculture.

The two organisations agreed on this during a courtesy visit by the NIPOST management to the NCC’s headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Post Master General (PMG) Mr Ismail Adewuyi, informed that the reason for the visit was for NIPOST to seek partnership, interventions and to also tap from the synergies that existed between the two agencies.

Adewuyi appealed for collaborative efforts in the area of expanding broadband penetration, particularly in the rural communities, where the NIPOST had existing presence in order to improve and ease their duties.

He explained that the vision for the Federal Government to NIPOST was to ensure that the agency continued to play universal service obligation, which was a mandate of the…