NEXIM bank to promote sesame seeds processing for export in Katsina

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) says it has concluded plans to promote crops that have potential export value in Katsina State thereby creating more businesses and job opportunities for people.

The Managing-Director, NEXIM Bank, Mr Abba Bello, disclosed this when Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State visited him on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bello said that the initiative would significantly create a lot of job opportunities in the state.

According to him, the bank will be working with some potential exporters from Katsina State to ensure proper implementation of the processes.

“One of the reasons we chose to work with states is that we prefer to go down to the grassroots that is financing them from primary production to aggregation and finally export and we have been working on the process.

“We have identified the crops to process and export in Katsina State precisely sesame seeds and also to some extent hibiscus.

“Also, a cooperation has…