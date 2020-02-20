Police kill notorious kidnapper, rescue victim in Katsina

By Zubairu Idris

The Katsina State Police Command has killed a notorious kidnapper, Abubakar Nayabale and arrested another, Tanimu Salisu in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

“On 17/02/2020 at about 15:00hrs, bandits numbering eight on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked Kumare village, Kurfi local government area of Katsina State, begun shooting sporadically and kidnapped a 55-year-old, Yahaya Tella.

“Operation Puff Adder, led by the DPO Kurfi, in collaboration with Vigilante group swiftly responded to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“The team succeeded in killing one Abubakar Nayabale, a notorious bandit, arrested another one, Tanimu Salisu, of Zakka village, Safana local government area of Katsina state.

“The team rescued the victim and…