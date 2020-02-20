Sokoto Govt generates N41bn IGR in 3 years – Official

By Habibu Harisu

Mr Ibrahim Mijinyawa, the Director Payee, Sokoto State Internal Revenue Service, said about N41 billion has been collected as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from 2017 to 2019 in the state.

Mijinyawa disclosed this at the Stakeholders’ Periodic Reflection and Action Meeting on Tax Justice and Gender Responsive Public Service and Breaking Barriers project in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is anchored by two Non-Governmental Organisations, Rural Women and Youth Development (RUWOYD), and ActionAid Nigeria, supported by Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

Mijinyawa said a law was enacted and assented by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Dec. 31, 2019, which established the present Sokoto State Internal Revenue Service replacing the defunct Sokoto State Board of Internal Revenue.

He noted that the agency was bestowed with full autonomous financial and administrative powers as well as…