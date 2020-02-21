4 NSCDC officers kidnapped in Kogi

By Kola Adeyemi

The police in Kogi have confirmed the kidnap of four officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by unknown gunmen.

The spokesman of the police in the state, DSP William Aya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja that the officers were kidnapped at a spot in Alo-Offoke community on the Itobe-Ayingba road.

The officials were said to be travelling to Makurdi for promotion examination when their vehicles were stopped by the kidnappers.

” Information gathered reveals that four civil defence personnel were among the kidnapped victims, “Aya said, indicating that those kidnapped may be more than four.

He said that three other persons that sustained injuries during the attack were currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Aya explained that the police responded immediately it received distress calls that some armed men were operating between Alo- Offoke and Ayingba.

”The Divisional Police Officer in charge…