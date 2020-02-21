$500m loan not for NTA alone, Lai Mohammed clarifies

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has clarified that the 500 million dollar loan being sought from China is not for the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) alone.

At a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the minister said the loan was for three major projects contrary to the hysteria created over it in a section of the media.

A section of the media had reported that the minister, while defending the loan before the National Assembly, said it was for the upgrades of facilities to enable NTA compete with the likes of America’s Cable Network News, CNN.

“In an era of social media, the real news is usually sacrificed on the altar of sensationalism and disinformation.

“That’s how I will describe the hysteria, in a section of the media, over the reportage of the 500 million dollars loan being sought from China,” he said.

The minister said the loan would be used to construct a…