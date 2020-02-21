Army urges NGOs to operate with understanding of NE’s peculiar security

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has called on humanitarian organisations operating in the Northeast to operate with understanding of the prevailing security dilemma in the zone.

Buratai made the call when the International President of Medicins San Frontier (MSF), Dr Christos Christuo, led his team on courtesy visit to Army Headquarters on Friday.

The Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, received the delegation on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff.

He commended the contributions of MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders, towards alleviating the medical suffering of the victims of insurgency in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

Buratai said that while the government and the armed forces recognised the effort of MSF, it must understand the conflict of interest and security dilemma that are prevalent in conflict zones.

He said that in as much as international…