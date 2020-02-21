Don warns against over-slimming of body

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Prof. Isaac Adegun of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Ilorin, has warned against over slimming of the body and tummy protrusion beyond certain limit.

Adegun gave the warning during his paper presentation at the 193rd Inaugural Lecture of the University of Ilorin.

The 193rd University of Ilorin inaugural lecture has its theme as “God the creator, Man the manipulator: the journey so far in Engineering manipulation of fluids and geometries for human life”.

The don observed that human body was designed to be elliptical in shape.

The expert in Thermofluids Engineering explained that the elliptical shape of humans is important for heat transfer and for human thermal comfort.

According to him, it is therefore not appropriate enough to model human body as circular cylinder as it is being assumed by some researchers.

“For good heat transfer, the thickness of human tummy should be almost half…