FG calls on U.S. to reverse visa restrictions on Nigeria

By Doris Esa

The Federal Government has called on the United States of America to consider the long standing relationship between the two countries and reverse its Visa restrictions on Nigeria.

Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, in a statement said the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the call on Thursday.

Manga said Aregbesola, made the call when the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, and her team paid him a visit in Abuja.

Aregebsola said the Government of Nigeria believed that the cooperation with the U.S. would help address Immigration and Consular issues in control of persons seeking to enter both countries through issuance of visa, passport and other travel documents.

The minister said as the Chairman, Presidential Committee on the Citizen Data Management and Harmonisation, he was bold to say that Nigeria had complied with most of the issues of concern raised by America.

He said this…