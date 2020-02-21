NHRC condemns attack on judges over political decisions

By Edith Nwapi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the growing culture of attack on judges and the Judiciary over judgments on political cases.

Mr Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, NHRC, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja on the heels of reported attacks on Justice Mary Odili and other Judicial officers.

Ojukwu expressed concern on recent harassment of judicial officers in the legitimate and constitutional exercise of their functions.

“This situation is further accentuated by the increasing lack of safety for Nigerians while pursuing their legitimate duties or businesses due to acts of hoodlums, criminal minded elements, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and others thereby undermining human security to abysmal levels.”

“Consequently, the National Human Rights Commission wishes to appeal to all political actors and their supporters to respect the human rights of citizens to express…