NYSC offers free medical treatment to 1,000 in Niger

By Rita Iliya

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has offered free medical treatment to 1,000 residents of Maikusidi community and environs in Wushishi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger.

Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, said on Friday that the gesture was part of the NYSC quarterly initiative tagged “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).’’

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was carried out in collaboration with Late Alhaji Muhammad Makusidi Global Foundation.

Ajayi said the outreach was part of the policy of the scheme to identify rural community in need of medical attention and rendering free health services to the people.

“We are here with our medical team to reach out to the community with treatment and giving out drugs to those who do not have access to qualitative health care services,’’ she said.

She commended the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Makusidi, for supporting the…