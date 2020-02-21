Obasanjo, others call for unity among Nigerians as FEPSAN boss Etuh buries wife

By Emmanuel Afonne

Former Nigeria’s President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerians to always see themselves as agents of unity as the country navigates the security challenges troubling it.

Obasanjo made the call at the Family Worship Centre (FWC) Abuja during the funeral service for Mrs Jennifer Etuh, wife of Mr Thomas Etuh, Chairman, Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN).

He said Nigeria would be better off if its citizens saw themselves as drivers of unity just as the late Jennifer was, both in life and in death.

“The bible says in all things give thanks. In the part of the country where I come from, culturally, we believe that anybody who dies no matter his or her age, has automatically become the senior to those alive.

“It doesn’t matter how old we are here, Jennifer has become our senior and paying last respect to her has shown that even in…