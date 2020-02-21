Scholarship: Church sponsors 16 to Turkey for varsity education

By Emmanuel Afonne

Sixteen beneficiaries of scholarships by a faith-based organisation, the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), have departed the country for Turkey to continue their university education.

Founder and General Overseer of OPM, Chibuzor Chinyere, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

He said the students, who departed the country on Thursday night, came from less privileged families.

According to him, the beneficiaries have been enrolled with full scholarship; with feeding and accommodation, to study various degree courses in Kirklareli University in Turkey for a duration of four and five years.

“By the grace of God, I have been sending children abroad to study in the last 10 years; they go to Canada, Cyprus, U.S., South Africa and UK. But this time we sent them to Turkey.

“We…