Trading rebounds on NSE, index increases by 0.17%

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

The nation’s bourse on Thursday recorded its first gain for the week with the market indices improving by 0.17 per cent due to interest in BUA Cement and 18 other stocks.

Specifically, the All-Share Index rose by 45.83 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 27,568.91 compared with 27,523.08 achieved on Wednesday.

Also, the market capitalisation improved by N24 billion N14.362 trillion against N14.338 trillion on Wednesday.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; BUA Cement, C & I Leasing, United Capital, Africa Prudential and Ikeja Hotel.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited stated that “There remain opportunities for bargain hunting, however, we expect the equities market to close the week in the red”.

Market breadth closed positive with 19 gainers and 10 losers.

AIICo Insurance and Ikeja Hotels led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms, gaining 10 per cent each, to…