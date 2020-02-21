UNFPA gets new Resident Representative

By Ikenna Osuoha

Mrs Kori Habib, Media Associate, UNFPA, says Ms Ulla Mueller is the new Resident Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria.

Habib made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

She stated that Mueller is a Danish citizen who holds E. Ma. Human Rights and Democracy in 2005 from the European Inter University Centre. Lund University, the Raoul Wallenberg Institute.

Habib explained that the new Resident Representative (RR) had been a lifelong advocate for the rights of women and girls, as well as a thought leader in human rights, poverty alleviation, and women’s sexual and reproductive health.

The Media Associate described Mueller as a woman with proven track record of achieving mission-driven successes and evolving in the ever-changing international non-profit environment.

According to the statement, Muller has held senior-level positions at bilateral, multilateral, and civil society organisations, founded her…