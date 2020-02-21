Video: Commuters call for improved LAGFERRY services, more boats

By Adebola Adegoke/Mariam Akande

Some commuters using the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal have called on the Lagos Ferry Services Company (LAGFERRY) to improve its services and provide more boats for its growing patrons.

They spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ikorodu, Lagos.

NAN recalls that the Lagos State Government promised to deploy more boats and high capacity buses to cushion the effect of the ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles.

Since the ban on Feb.1, the number of commuters using the waterway has increased significantly.

NAN also reports that the 14 ferries are currently operating of which seven are stationed at Ikorodu ferry terminal.

Mr Tunde Aluko, a ticketing agent at Ikorodu terminal, confirmed that there had been tremendous increase in the number of people using the waterways on daily basis.

Aluko…