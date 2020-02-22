FG calls for unity, tolerance among Nigerians

By Joy Obanya

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has urged Nigerians to love, tolerate and live peacefully with one another.

Tallen made the call on Thursday in Abuja, at the 5th International Conference on Love and Tolerance: tagged “Countering Violent Extremism for Peaceful Coexistence” organised by UFUK Dialogue, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

The Minister, who was represented by Princess Jumai Idornije, Special Adviser to the Minister on Technical Matters, said that people needed love and tolerance for unity.

“There is unity in diversity, that is the strength of Nigeria our country, and will forever remain our strength; love and tolerance brought about unity and united families from across the country,” she said.

According to her, it is important to appreciate the role women play in countering terrorism.

“They can be real agents of change and will be the…