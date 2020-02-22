IDP coordinator seeks assistance on feeding, education of inmates

By Deborah Coker

Pst. Solomon Folorunsho, the Coordinator, Home for the Needy and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Edo, has appealed for assistance from corporate organisations and philanthropists in tackling its feeding challenges.

Folorusho made the appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday at the IDP camp in Uhorgua, near Benin.

He explained that though there were other challenges faced in the camp, feeding was the topmost challenge in the camp which presently has almost 4,000 inmates.

He explained that in feeding the inmates the camp uses an average of 10 bags of garri and 15 bags of rice per meal, adding that they are fed twice daily and on some rear occasions, thrice.

He told NAN that the camp was urgently in need of foodstuff to feed the inmates who were mostly survivors of terrorist attack in the North East and North Central, particularly from Borno state.

He also told NAN that another major challenge before…