Loss of family values cause of Nigeria’s security challenges – Pastor Adefarasin

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Senior Pastor, Kingdom Lifeline Ministry (KLAM), Michael Adefarasin, has blamed the current security and social challenges facing the country on loss of family values.

Adefarasin said this in Abuja on Saturday, at a three-day programme tagged: “Fight for your family” organised by Lifeline Family Institute, to highlight the importance of family and Church in the development of Society.

He said societal values were fast deteriorating in the country, and as such urgent steps needed to be taken to correct the wrongs and save the society and country in general from total collapse.

“We have lost our value system in the Church, and much of the Church has become very superficial, as we have not made the necessary impact on our society and nation.

“We are into the Church, but qualitatively, our communities are not really changing as life is getting worse economically and politically with all the prayers, so there is something…