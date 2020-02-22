NAF neutralises ISWAP leaders in Borno

By Doris Esa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has neutralised some key leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Jubillaram and Alinwa in the Northern part of Borno, as they assembled for meetings.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Daramola said the ISWAP leaders were neutralised in operations conducted on Thursday.

He said the air strikes were carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, under the auspices of Operation Rattle Snake III.

“The mission was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that some key ISWAP leaders had assembled for meetings, which were being held simultaneously at two separate venues, at Jubillaram and Alinwa in Marte Local Government Area.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage both locations, damaging the meeting…