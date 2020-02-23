Alleged certificate forgery suit for 7th time malicious – Hon Idrisu

By Ifeanyi Nwoko

The member representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency of Kogi state, Hon. Lawal Idirisu, has described as “pure blackmail” and “malicious”, media publication on a fresh certificate forgery suit against him.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Aloysius Adeiza, who also contested for the seat, had on the 6th February, 2020, filed a fresh suit at the FCT High Court, Abuja, challenging the lawmaker’s education qualification.

The suit is challenging the National Diploma Certificate issued to Idirisu by the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Reacting to the publication on the suit, Hon. Idrisu through his Counsel, Tawada Adams Esq, told newsmen that it was the 7th time the case of alleged certificate forgery was being filed, adding that all previous judgments on the matter had been in his favour.

He said that several courts of competent jurisdiction including the Court…