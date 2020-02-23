Anambra govt. to deploy drone technology to improve healthcare delivery

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Anambra State Government on Saturday, said plans were underway to commence the deployment of drug drone technology service delivery in hard-to-reach communities across the state.

Dr Vincent Okpala, state Commissioner for Health who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said it would improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Okpala said: “There are many hard-to-reach communities in the state, places like Enugu Otu, Nkpunado Aguleri, Ezi Agulu Otu and other far places.

“There are communities where if someone is sick, it will be very difficult to get medical help.

“Take for instance, if you have a woman that is bleeding during child birth (Postpartum Hemorrhaging), and she needs blood transfusion, it will be difficult because the facility is not there.

“But with the drone technology service, from a place like Awka, you can put that needed blood pints in a drone and allow it fly to a…